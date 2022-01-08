186852
Kelowna  

Southeast Kelowna Orchard seeks approval for temporary farm worker housing on-site

Farm seeks worker housing

Owners of Jealous Fruits are asking the City of Kelowna to support its request to add housing for 48 temporary farm workers on its Pooley Road orchard in Southeast Kelowna.

Planning staff have provided their endorsement of the non-adhering residential use permit application which, if approved by council, would be forwarded to the Agricultural Land commission for ultimate approval.

According to the application, owners are seeking approval for housing to accommodate 48 temporary farm workers on the property.

Another 12 workers are presently being housed on an adjacent property which staff say are being brought into conformance.

The additional 48 workers would bring them to the maximum 60 workers allowed within the Southeast Kelowna sector.

If approved, a covenant would be registered on the title, stating housing would be restricted to temporary farm workers, housing would be for a maximum of 10 months per year, and would be removed if no longer required.

The overall housing footprint would be restricted to 0.3 hectares.

City council will review the application when it meets Monday.

