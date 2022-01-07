Lake County council tacks on more spending, pushes proposed tax increase to 6.62%

Photo: District of Lake Country

Property taxes may be going up more than first expected in Lake Country.

District council this week gave preliminary approval to a 6.62% tax increase this year, up from the originally proposed 4.85%.

Councillors tacked on additional spending for engineering and environmental consulting services, line painting, road signage, fleet maintenance, arts & culture, a deputy fire chief as well as various part-time positions.

The base 4.85% increase included new spending this year needed to maintain current standards including year-round sidewalk and road maintenance and current levels of protective services.

Other spending was also supported, but council recommended that those costs be funded for one year through reserve funds rather than a tax increase.

The municipality is hosting a public feedback session online on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. here.

A full breakdown on the new proposed spending is below. The typical Lake Country homeowner is proposed to pay $123.75 more this year. The full budget can be viewed here.