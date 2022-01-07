2 Okanagan prize homes in BC Children’s Hospital lottery

Photo: Contributed 7735 Okanagan Hills Boulevard, Vernon

Two Okanagan homes are amongst eight grand prize options in this year's BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Choices Lottery.

The lottery supports world-leading research to help the children’s hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illnesses with the work of over 1,000 researchers. Lottery funds help accelerate the pace of turning discoveries into life-saving treatments – ultimately helping more kids get back to being kids.

“As the pandemic continues and our collective health remains top of mind, our dedicated hospital experts and teams are more inspired than ever to keeping our children healthy. Lottery funds go a long way in providing our research teams with valuable knowledge and discoveries that lead to local and global breakthroughs in pediatric care,” said Akash Rattan, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. “

Local prize homes include:

Movala - 612 - 3340 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna. Worth over $2.7 million. 1,195 sq. ft. home with two bedrooms, a den, two bathrooms, underground parking, a storage locker, and 500 sq. ft. sundeck. Includes $50,000 cash for furniture, a 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, and $1.3 million cash.

Ledge at the Rise - 7735 Okanagan Hills Boulevard, Vernon. Worth over $2.7 million. 1,992 sq. ft. townhome with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a double garage. Includes $50,000 cash for furniture, a 2022 BMW x-Drive 45e plug-in hybrid, and $1,810,000 cash.

Tickets are on sale now until April 7, 2022.

The full list of grand prize options is here.