Kelowna  

Stars on Ice to visit Kelowna in May

Stars on Ice in Kelowna

After two seasons off due to the pandemic, Stars on Ice will return to Kelowna this spring.

The figure skating show will visit Prospera Place on May 18 at 7 p.m.

The night will be headlined by Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier, the reigning Canadian Dance Champions and eight-time Canadian National Medalists.

Other stars participating in the tour include: four-time World Champion and four-time Canadian Champion Kurt Browning; two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko; Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalist, 2018 World Gold Medalist and three-time Canadian Champion Kaetlyn Osmond; Olympic Bronze Medalist, World Champion and three-time Canadian Champion Jeffrey Buttle; Canadian Junior Champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé; three-time Canadian Dance Champions, three-time World Medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje; and two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $27.50 at www.starsonice.ca, www.selectyourtickets.com and by phone at 250-762-5050.

