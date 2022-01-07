Stars on Ice to visit Kelowna in May

Photo: Contributed

After two seasons off due to the pandemic, Stars on Ice will return to Kelowna this spring.

The figure skating show will visit Prospera Place on May 18 at 7 p.m.

The night will be headlined by Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier, the reigning Canadian Dance Champions and eight-time Canadian National Medalists.

Other stars participating in the tour include: four-time World Champion and four-time Canadian Champion Kurt Browning; two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko; Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalist, 2018 World Gold Medalist and three-time Canadian Champion Kaetlyn Osmond; Olympic Bronze Medalist, World Champion and three-time Canadian Champion Jeffrey Buttle; Canadian Junior Champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé; three-time Canadian Dance Champions, three-time World Medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje; and two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $27.50 at www.starsonice.ca, www.selectyourtickets.com and by phone at 250-762-5050.