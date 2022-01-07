Central Okanagan unemployment rate jumps 0.7% in December

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kelowna’s unemployment rate took a big jump in December.

The number of people who were out of work increased 0.7% last month and now sits at 5.1%, according to the Statistics Canada report issued Friday. That is the ninth lowest mark in the country among Canada’s metropolitan areas, but Kelowna’s figure is usually in the top five.

For the last several years December has been a month of low unemployment in the Central Okanagan. It was 4.5% for the previous two Decembers, and the rate was 3.3% in 2018.

Kelowna’s unemployment rate was at 4.4% in both October and November.

The region’s labour force, which is the number of people who are able to work, actually fell by 1,600 in December. However, the number of people who were able to work but were not working jumped by approximately 700.

Kelowna’s statistics are at odds with the provincial figures, as B.C.’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.6% to 5.3% last month. The report was conducted in early December—before more public restrictions were put in place to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The percentage of unemployed was also greater in Kelowna than it was in the entire Thompson Okanagan region, which registered a 4.6% unemployment rate.

Nationally, the economy added 55,000 jobs in December before COVID-19 cases began spiking at the end of the month.

Statistics Canada said the increase in the number of people working came as the unemployment rate edged down to 5.9% compared with 6.0 per cent in November.

It’s the lowest unemployment rate since February 2020, before the pandemic when it was 5.7%.

— with files from The Canadian Press