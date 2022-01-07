Fire at abandoned Kelowna duplex deemed suspicious

Photo: Randy Millis

A fire at a boarded up home in Kelowna overnight is considered suspicious.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 1800 block of Chandler Street about 11 p.m. after smoke was seen coming from the abandoned duplex.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the soffits and from around the boarded-up windows.

Platoon Captain Shayne Kiehlbauch says crews removed the boards and found fire in a bedroom on the main floor.

They deployed a hose line and quickly knocked down the fire from the exterior of the building.

Crews then went inside to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

The fire caused significant damage, burning through the floor and compromising the floor joists, says Kiehlbauch.



"At this time, we don’t have a cause for the fire, and (it) is suspicious as the house was boarded up," he says.

Three engines, a rescue truck and command unit, along with 15 personnel, responded to the incident.

Neighbours say there have been multiple instances of the building being entered by homeless people, and it has boarded up more than a half a dozen times.