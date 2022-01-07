How is Kelowna doing keeping the roads clear?

Cindy White

Another big dump of snow on top of what has already fallen in the Central Okanagan since late December has a lot of people spinning their wheels.

Castanet took to the streets to find out how you’re coping and what you think Kelowna’s snow removal.

A parking ban on designated snow routes took effect Thursday afternoon. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles off the street to allow plows to work.

In downtown Kelowna and Pandosy, a parking ban takes effect Saturday night at 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily and will stay in place under further notice.

If you want to weigh in on this topic, send us your thoughts at [email protected]