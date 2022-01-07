184797
Kelowna  

Resident takes advantage of large dump of snow In Kelowna

Skiing on Glenmore hill

Contributed

Kelowna resident Rick Cooper took full advantage of the large dump of snow in the region on Thursday.

Cooper took his skis up to the top of a hill on Glenmore and enjoyed a few hours of exercise.

Although Cooper went solo today, friends tell Castanet he will have a buddy tomorrow.

"Friday he will take his dog with him. He carries him in a little pouch," the friend said.

Cooper tells Castanet he has chosen not to share the exact location of the hill to keep it his hidden gem.

Send us your videos and photos of fun in the snow to [email protected].

