Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP chase down prolific offender on Christmas night

K9 catches prolific offender

The Kelowna RCMP, with help from the K9 unit, arrested a prolific offender on an alleged crime spree.

Police were called at 7:50 a.m. on Christmas Day for a report that a male suspect had broken into a business on Neave Court in Kelowna.

The victim of the break and enter provided information regarding the suspect’s direction of travel that assisted officers in locating the truck the suspect had been driving.

With help from police service dog Jak, the truck was found on Granite Road in the McKinley Beach area. Investigators later learned the 1999 Dodge Ram had been reported stolen out of Nakusp on Dec. 21.

Police say Jak and his handler tracked the suspect who was found hiding under a home being constructed on Arrowroot Drive.

Police say the suspect resisted arrest by pulling away from the police dog team, but was then apprehended by Jak and his handler. The suspect sustained minor injuries and was treated at Kelowna General Hospital and released.

“Jak and his handler joined the Kelowna Regional RCMP Police Dog Services team in November of 2021,” states Cpl. Garfield Henderson of Police Dog Services.

“Since they arrived, they have successfully apprehended 13 persons involved in criminal activity.”

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Nakusp, will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Police say he faces the following charges:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x 3
  • Break and Enter
  • Dangerous Operation of Conveyance
  • Fail to Comply with Release Order
  • Operating while Prohibited (Motor Vehicle Act)

185947