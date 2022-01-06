RBC donates $50,000 to YMCA of Okanagan youth employment programs

Photo: Contributed RBC Foundation donated $50,000 to the YMCA Employment program to help young adults build their careers by connecting with potential employers. (L-r) Ray Warren, RBC VP, Commercial Financial Services; Mica Garossino, YMCA Jumpstart Graduate; Courtney Hesse, RBC Regional Vice President; Isaac Hopegood, YMCA Jumpstart Graduate.

The RBC Foundation is continuing its support of youth employment programs at the YMCA of Okanagan.

A $50,000 donation builds on the commitment that began in 2019, to connect young people with community leaders and partners across the private and public sectors.

“Annually, our YMCA Youth Employment Programs connect over 100 young adults between the ages of 16 to 30 to meaningful and purposeful employment in the Central and South Okanagan,” says Cassandra Thomas, General Manager, YMCA Community Programs Division.

“At the YMCA, we believe youth are the solution to the labour shortage in BC and we are working hard to build young people’s confidence and skills, and to give them a competitive edge for the world of work.”

Ray Warren, Vice President, RBC Commercial Financial Services says the partnership delivers on RBC’s purpose to help clients thrive and communities prosper. “With a continued vision to be among the world’s most trusted and successful financial institutions, it is critical, in my opinion, that we look to find ways to give back to what matters most."

The YMCA has been offering employment services for over 20 years, free of charge to qualified participants.

Find out more here or email [email protected]