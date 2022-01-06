Snow expected to continue in Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

Residents across the Okanagan spent the majority of their Thursday morning digging their way out after a heavy snowfall.

According to Environment Canada, the valley had 11 centimetres fall through the night and into the morning.

At higher elevations, about 20 centimetres fell.

Environment Canada's Doug Lundquist says more snow is expected this afternoon.

"We could still get some flurries here. Maybe another two to five centimetres before it is completely over by the end of the day tomorrow."

Multiple travel advisories have been issued for much of the Interior of British Columbia.

DriveBC has extended a travel advisory for the Coquihalla, Merritt to Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and West Kelowna.

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for the Thompson-Okanagan and a winter storm warning specifically for Highway 97C.

Lundquist says 20 to 30 centimetres will accumulate for many highways by Thursday afternoon and up to 40 cm for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope to Merritt by Friday afternoon.

"Heavy snowfall occurring and expected to continue until Friday. Travellers are advised to exercise caution, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, and consider alternate travel plans."

Although most of the snow has already fallen, Lundquist says another heavy snowfall is possible for Saturday.

"We have a warming trend coming for the weekend and we might actually have another snow event for Saturday that we are not publicizing yet, but there maybe could be a few more centimetres for Saturday," he added.

A reminder to head to drivebc.ca for the latest on driving conditions.