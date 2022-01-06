186142
Kelowna  

Regional Waste Reduction Office asks for patience during heavy snow events

Delays in waste collection

Central Okanagan residents are asked to be patient with scheduled garbage collection over the coming days.

With accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow overnight and another 10 to 20 centimetres predicted over the next 24 hours, the Regional Waste Reduction Office says there could be delays in waste collection.

Officials ask residents to ensure their carts are out by 7 a.m. on collection day to allow for earlier, or later pick ups.

"If your collection is missed during a snow event, please leave your carts out for collection, and they will be picked up as soon as possible and is safe to do so," officials say in a news release.

"To ensure your collection is not missed, please do not bring your carts back in to your home until they have been emptied."

Residents are also reminded that slippery or un-plowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles.

To assist both road clearing and waste collection staff, residents are asked to place carts as close to the street as possible without blocking the street, sidewalks, bike lanes or snow plows.

Carts should not be placed behind, or on top of, snowbanks.

"Find, or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection."

