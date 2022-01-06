Don’t let the snow bend you out of shape

Cindy White

With the latest wintery deluge in the southern Interior, snow shovelling is becoming an almost daily task, but you don’t want to end up nursing an injury because you pushed the snow and yourself too hard.

Nutritionist and fitness coach Tania Gustafson says to make sure you have good footwear, so you don’t slip, and choose the right shovel.

“Make sure your shovel isn’t too big. We want to get the shovelling done fast, but if you’re taking one that’s too big, it’s a lot of weight and it’s very awkward. It’s a long lever, and you’re at the end,” she says smaller can be easier on your back, and at the same time, you’re getting more steps in.

Twisting is fine, but Gustafson says it has to be done correctly.

“Put your hand down close to where the weight is, bend your knees and as you lift then turn. It’s more like a lift and a turn than a throwing motion because you can really pull something and then you’re going to be in pain later.”

Another tip, when the pile of snow gets above shoulder height, push some of it off further onto your yard, so you don’t have to lift as high and risk shoulder or neck strain.

Also, Gustafson advises not to jump into it first thing in the morning, but to warm up a bit before heading outside to get your blood moving and your joints limbered up.

The latest snowfall is forecast to end for most parts of the Thompson-Okanagan by Friday night.