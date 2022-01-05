OC business students seek community support to launch investment fund

Photo: Okanagan College

A group of Okanagan College business students is seeking community support to launch an investment fund.

Students Justin Rantucci and Steven Fiust say they have loved their experience at Okanagan College, but they say there is one thing they would like to change.

When networking with other finance students at post-secondary institutions across Canada, they learned that schools with a student-run investment fund seemed to result in a better transition to finance careers for their graduates.

Seeing an opportunity to provide hands-on experience for more OC students, Rantucci, Fiust and Riley Dunsmore are looking to launch a student investment fund at Okanagan College.

The group is partnering with the Okanagan College Foundation and the School of Business to invite the community to donate to their initial fundraising goal of $100,000 in order to launch the fund this spring.

They say the long-term goal is to create a $500,000 fund that would see returns distributed back to students in the form of bursaries and grants, supporting many OC students in paying for their education.

William Gillett, OC’s Dean of Business, says donors have an opportunity to help shape the next generation of investors.

“This is an exciting opportunity to support hands-on learning for business students and meet our community’s evolving needs,” says Gillett.

“This fund will create a formative experience for local finance students who will go on to care for personal and family investments or help local businesses grow and thrive.”

The fund would be held by the Okanagan College Foundation and provide opportunities for students to gain experience in security analysis, investment management and leadership prior to seeking careers in the industry.

“As a graduate of OC’s finance program, I understand the challenges of transitioning to employment,” says Rantucci, a Bachelor of Business Administration Honours graduate and Corporate Finance Associate at ECMB Capital Partners.

“I am excited to be a part of the solution — the fund will have a substantial impact on the education and ability to land careers in finance for generations of OC students.”

To learn more about the student investment fund or to donate, visit https://trellis.org/studentinvestmentfund.