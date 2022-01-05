Snow piling up in Kelowna as crews brace for another dump

Photo: Henry Stanski Snow is piling up in the Central Okanagan

Weary snow clearing crews in Central Okanagan communities are gearing up for another dump.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres are expected to fall on the region Wednesday night, following up to the five to 10 cm that fell Tuesday night.

Successive snowfall events have resulted in plow teams falling behind over the past few weeks, said City of Kelowna manager of public works Geert Bos.

“The absence of those breaks in between the different snow events makes it really difficult to keep up, especially because we're staffed and equipped for what we call the average Kelowna winter,” he said.

Kelowna roads are cleared on a priority basis with targets of eight hours, 12 hours and 48 hours after snowfall depending on the roadway. Sidewalks are supposed to be cleared in 24 hours.

“What happens though, if you get another event within 48 hours of your last event, we're basically re-shifting our priorities back to the priority one roads” he said.

The sustained cold weather has resulted in all of the snow that falls sticking to the ground, and piling up.

Bos says Kelowna is designed to handle about 40 cm of accumulation without the need for the removal of snow banks, a mark the city will blow past tonight.

“We'll know most definitely be into the snow removal scenario starting next week,” he said, explaining the municipality doesn’t operate a singular large snow dump like northern communities but has several storage locations.

Kelowna announced its parking ban on designated snow routes will be going into place on Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. Residents are asked to keep their vehicles off the street to allow plows to work. Violating vehicles will be ticketed or towed.

“With accumulations approaching 50 cm to date and more on the way, we really need the community’s help in clearing the way,” said Bos. “Moving vehicles off the street is a crucial step in ensuring plows can clear streets quickly and effectively.”

A downtown overnight parking ban has also been announced for the downtown core and Pandosy area, effective Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. The ban will be in place 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.

The downtown area covered by the ban includes between Harvey Avenue and Clement Avenue, bordered by Water Street and Richter Street. In Pandosy, impacted areas include from Raymer Avenue to KLO Road between Tutt Street and Pandosy Street.

Vehicles still parked on the street after the ban begins will be towed to the closest non-obstructive location (i.e., down the street or around the corner).

Depending on the weather station, Bos said Kelowna has already received three to four times the normal amount of snow this winter. The municipality plowed through $860,000 worth of snow clearing budget in December alone. In the entire year, $2.1 million is budgeted.

That made for a very busy holiday season for crews.

“Many of them didn't get to spend an awful lot of time with their families over Christmas. And I just wanted to give a thank you to the teams for doing a fantastic job,” Bos said.

WEST KELOWNA

On the Westside, the City of West Kelowna says snow clearing contractors are working “around the clock” managing the “challenging conditions.”

“Please be respectful to crews and staff; the city appreciates your patience and understanding as roads, sidewalks and bus stops are being maintained in priority order,” the city said Wednesday.

With the extent of the snowfall expected, West Kelowna is warning residents it may be more than 48 hours before they can get to some priority 3 roads.

While no formal parking restrictions are in place, residents are encouraged to stay off the road.

If crews have not been to your West Kelowna street after more than 48 hours since the last snowfall, residents can contact the city at 778-797-2225 during office hours 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding holidays. After hours, call AEL at 1-866-353-3136.