City of Kelowna, Hotel Eldorado boardwalk dispute back in court

Photo: Kirk Penton/file photo

The courts have ruled against the City of Kelowna in its attempt to have an earlier order related a dispute with the Hotel Eldorado reconsidered.

The city started legal proceedings against the hotel in the spring of last year after public access along the foreshore of Okanagan Lake was restricted.

The public walkway, which runs along the length of the Eldorado's outdoor dining area, was blocked off by the hotel, citing provincial health orders imposed due to COVID-19.

In an interim ruling Oct. 13, BC Supreme Court Justice Paul Riley issued what amounted to a compromise, stating access could be closed on days when the outdoor dining area was operating, but must remain open to the public on days when it was not open for business.

The judgement also allowed the city to apply to have the interlocutory injunction set aside if, and when "current public health restrictions associated with the pandemic are changed in a way that would allow for less restricted public access to the disputed area."

The city went back to court Nov. 18, asking the order be reconsidered and varied based on several factors related to changes to provincial health orders, volume of business in the outdoor dining area, and assertions the hotel has not acted in good faith in implementing the injunction.

Justice Riley denied the requests, siding instead with the hotel, partly due to the close proximity between pedestrians on the walkway and hotel patrons, making it difficult for staff to differentiate between the two when seeking compliance of PHOs.

However, Justice Riley did agree to adjust some terms of the injunction recommended by counsel for the hotel.

The change will require the hotel to make a preliminary determination whether to open the outside dining area by 7 a.m., with a final decision by 11 a.m.

If the decision is not to open for business, the public walkway would not be restricted.

The city still has the ability to apply to have the order varied if, and when, COVID-19 restrictions are changed in such a way to allow for less restricted public access to the walkway.