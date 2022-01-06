Big White struggles through highways damage, weather and the pandemic

Photo: Bige White Ski Resort

It hasn't been business as usual at Big White for a long time, but the resort says business during the peak holiday season was down more than 25 per cent from pre-pandemic times.

Damage to B.C. highways virtually eliminated any visitors from the Lower Mainland over the holidays, while bone-chilling temperatures kept the locals at home, to say nothing of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The destination guests that were here and came in by air had a great time. I heard from a lot of people that had been here before, who said this is the closest thing to normal people could find and standing at the top of the run with their kids going, 'wow this is why we came back,'" said resort senior vice president Michael Ballingall.

"But minus 25 is minus 25," he added.

Despite the challenges, Big White continues to work to provide the same experience skiers and guests have come to expect, but it isn't easy.

"The biggest struggle that we're having, like everybody else, the variant is on Big White."

With close to a thousand employees Ballingall points to the law of averages, "we heard Tuesday that one-third of our staff could go down [ill], we just hope it doesn't happen all at the same time."

Like many businesses, the hill is working to move people around to cover for staff that are sick and can't work."It's like chess pieces we're just moving them around."

Ballingall says they have created isolation rooms for any employees who need to isolate and they are working on acquiring thousands of rapid tests from the federal government.

"The province and Interior health just don't have the rapid tests or the capacity to set up a testing clinic on the hill like they did last year."

To mitigate, the resort has also pushed some services online so they can focus employee resources on core services like the ski patrol, lift workers and maintenance.

Ski hills across the region are dealing with similar challenges. Sun Peaks near Kamloops announced last week that "operational impacts" related to staff falling ill are possible. Ski resorts everywhere also went into the season with a massive labour shortage.

Ballingall says Big White is issuing reminders to all season pass holders and anyone else who visits the resort to keep their guards up.

"This is year two. We know what to do, put a mask on, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and stay outside."

Ballingall points out that Big White was operating well even before we had vaccines, "everybody is grown-up enough to know this is what we're supposed to do, so we want to remind them, please do it."

If there is one silver lining in this year's ski season, so far there has been plenty of Okanagan champagne powder.