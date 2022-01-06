186889
Kelowna  

MLA Letnick thanks Samaritans after spinning out on Big White Road

MLA spins on icy road

- | Story: 356151

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick admits he was probably going a little too fast when he spun out into a snowbank on Big White Road earlier this week.

He was heading to the ski hill Monday when he fishtailed and spun on a corner near Gem Lake just below the Big White village.

Letnick told Castanet he was very appreciative of all the good Samaritans who stopped to lend a hand to him, and another motorist who spun out in the same area several minutes later.

"I wanted to call attention to all the good people out there who were stopping and willing to help, and the other people who were patient and waiting in line while we were trying to pull these two cars out of the snowbank," Letnick said.

Those who stopped to help were able to free the other vehicle.

The Big White Fire Department sent a vehicle to help with traffic control, and they used some shovels to dig Letnick's vehicle out."

Letnick says the contractor hired to look after Big White Road is required to plow before the travel lanes have more than four centimetres of snow accumulated. They are also required to "restore traction" with sand or salt every one to two hours.

"In this case, it looks like they did the work before I got there but it was snowing a lot, and it needed to be reapplied, which they did after I had my mishap.

"I was just unlucky in my timing. Obviously, the corner was treacherous between the time trucks went by, and I was unlucky to be travelling too fast for the corner and the condition it was in.

"I'm going back tomorrow, and you can be darn well sure I'll be going slower."

