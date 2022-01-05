New Kelowna shelter up and running, but needs staff

Madison Erhardt

The new temporary overnight shelter at Kelowna's Unitarian church on Bertram is now up and running, just in time for the 15-centimetre snowfall slated to hit the Okanagan Thursday night.

Kelowna Gospel Mission’s shelter manager Phil Whatman says in order to get the shelter running, they have had to borrow staff from the Gospel Mission.

"We are using present staff because it was cold out and we wanted to get it up and running and at least get people warm. The difficulty is the matt program runs until March 31 and so not a lot of people want to work for two and a half months," he said.

It is anticipated Gospel Mission staff will help out at the shelter for two weeks.

"We are desperately looking for help," Whatman said.

Due to a lack of staff, the shelter is only operating nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

"Right now because it is just an overnight site we have room for 50 people because we are just keeping it in the basement. When we are able to do 24/7 we will be able to do 25 people."

Whatman says they are looking for six to 12 people to help out.

"They would have to have a good heart, be able to deescalate people, and just being able to follow protocols."

Whatman says if they are unable to find staff they will do their best to keep the shelter open.

"We are already one week in so it is next week where we have it fully covered and we are going to have to reevaluate."

"January and February are the rough months of shelter work because people are stuck inside and It is definitely a heightened tension where you are putting in extra effort to help these people out.," Whatman added.

Those that would like to volunteer can register here.