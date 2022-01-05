Stuck bus get a hand from construction workers in Kelowna

Photo: Garrett Ramsay

With snow piling up on roads across the Okanagan, some are struggling to find traction.

A Diversified bus had trouble making the rounds on Highpointe Dr. and Boynton Place, in the Glenmore area of Kelowna Wednesday morning.

According to Garrett Ramsay, construction workers with Promontory working in the area, saw the bus driver in trouble so they went over to try and help out.

"A Diversified bus definitely had trouble getting out, it wouldn't have gotten out for those guys helping them," Ramsay says.

Ramsay says it took about 20 minutes but the bus managed to make it up the hill thanks to the Good Samaritans.

Environment Canada is forecasting more snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the Okanagan and as much as 30 cm of snow expected to fall on the Okanagan Connector.