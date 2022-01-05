Kelowna area one of the top growth cities in Canada: U-Haul

Photo: Contributed

Regardless of which survey you use, the Central Okanagan always seems to find its way near the top when it comes to growth.

The latest is data provided by U-Haul.

In a survey released Wednesday, U-Haul says the Kelowna-West Kelowna market is Number 6 in terms of growth using data analyzing customer moves in 2021.

Data shows do-it-yourself movers coming to the Central Okanagan utilizing one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 61 per cent over the previous year.

At the same time, departures rose just 38 per cent from 2020.

U-Haul BC president Horace Martin attributes some of the movement to taxes imposed on higher-priced homes in the Lower Mainland which prompted some to purchase homes elsewhere.

"The prices are cheaper (Okanagan) and people like Okanagan Lake and the surrounding parks, pine forests, vineyards, orchards and mountains," he says.

"The ski resorts are also a huge draw and are very popular.

"Living here, you have a downtown area and cultural district while being surrounded by hunting, fishing and boating. It's the best of both worlds."

Kelowna last appeared as a U-Haul growth city three years ago when it ranked 12th.

The City of Kelowna expects up to 40,000 new residents will call Kelowna home over the next 20 years.

Kelowna's population is estimated at over 143,000, while the Central Okanagan has a population estimated at 225,000. Figures from the latest census are scheduled to be released Feb. 9.

The U-Haul study indicates three Ontario cities, North Bay, Belleville and Greater Sudbury are the top three growth cities in the country.

Kamloops came in 11th with Penticton 21st.

B.C. ranked second behind Alberta in terms of growth provinces.