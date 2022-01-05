Central Okanagan School District using week to prepare for return to class

Photo: CTV News

As British Columbia continues to cope with rising COVID-19 case counts, parents and staff in the Central Okanagan School District are anxiously waiting to see what back to school will look like in 2022.

Staff and some SD23 students are back in schools this week under a phased return to class. The vast majority of students will return to class next week, while those who need additional support and students under the age of 12 who are children of parents employed in some essential service roles returned Tuesday.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, said Tuesday it feels like a return to pre-vaccine days.

"We think the best defence is still to get vaccinated but we feel we have done a very good job with our protocols and we are now flexible and adaptable enough to shift to online learning again in just a few days if necessary."

That, however, seems unlikely with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explaining Tuesday that it is critical that in-person learning continues.

"It’s essential that we keep schools open for children, just as we’ve kept grocery stores and pharmacies and hospitals open.”

Kaardal says he doesn't know what the future holds for certain and SD 23 is doing everything in its power to provide a safe return to school on Jan. 10.

"During this planning time, staff continue to work with public health officials to assess the impact of the Omicron variant on schools," Kaardal says.

One thing they can't control is how many teachers they will have available if teachers are forced to miss work due to illness, COVID-19 related or otherwise.

"We have run into challenges in the past and there is only so much planning we can do. If we lose a third of our teachers and a third of our students at the same time we should be able to move things around, but if it hits differently we may be short-staffed."

Kaardal says SD23 is working with the union to ensure staffing levels remain workable and the teacher on call list is full.

"We only have so much we can control," Kaardal says.

SD23 is also implementing a series of physical distancing and spacing recommendations to maximize space between people and they will be staggering start and stop times to prevent over-crowding.

SD 23's full 2022 communicable disease plan can be found here.