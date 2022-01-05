Hobson Road remains the ritziest area within the entire Thompson-Okanagan region

Photo: YouTube

If you're looking for ritzy, high end, high valued property in the Southern Interior, Kelowna's Hobson Road may be right up your alley.

In BC Assessment's ranking of the highest valued single-family residential homes across the Thompson-Okanagan, 25 per cent of the top 44 valued properties are on the swanky, beachfront street in the city's Lower Mission.

That includes four of the 15 properties across the region with an assessed value of more than $15 million, and two of the top three overall.

The highest appraised house east of the Lower Mainland,"The Rock House," at 4358 Hobson Road is appraised at $14,048,000, slightly more than 32 per cent higher than the $10.6 million appraisal it received a year ago.

The home immediately to the south at 4364 Hobson is appraised at $13.1 million, number three on the Thompson-Okanagan list.

A lakefront home on on Pixton Road in Lake Country is number two on the list, appraised at nearly $13.6 million.

The highest appraised home in West Kelowna is a lakefront home on Pritchard Drive, valued at $11.271 million, while Peachland's most valuable home, at 7280 Highway 97, comes in at a mere $9.188 million.

All these home pale in comparison to to the Vancouver home of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, appraised at a staggering $73,147,000. With floor space of nearly 16,000 square feet, the Kitsilano home has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, pool and tennis court.

If you're looking at commercial property, the highest appraisal in the Central Okanagan is Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

The 50.4 acre site is appraised at $284 million, 13 per cent higher than the 2021 appraisal of $252.6 million.

According to BC Assessment figures, the land is valued at $104 million while the buildings have a combined value of $180 million.

The largest individual assessment is UBC Okanagan, appraised at $488.9 million, while the largest collective appraisal appears to be School District 23, with a combined assessment of about $800 million.