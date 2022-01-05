Kelowna Fire Department members jump into icy pond as part of yearly training

They do it every year.

Members of the Kelowna Fire Department voluntarily jumped into an ice-covered pond at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

It’s part of their annual ice rescue training.

“We do it every year because we continue to get instances throughout the valley. Any time we have cold weather we have people who are out there trying to be active and we do get cases where we have people through the ice,” explains Shawn Wudrich, Lieutenant, Kelowna Fire Department.

There are ice rescue programs in Lake Country, West Kelowna and Kelowna.

“All of our members that are stationed out of our Number 1 Hall out of Enterprise (Way), every year we do training for them, as well as any new members coming on have to get their new certification in ice rescue,” said Wudrich.

They run through a number of scenarios using different equipment supplied by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, to get people out of freezing water as quickly and safely as possible.

So, what should you do if you fall through the ice on a frozen lake or other body of water?

Wudrich says try to stay calm.

“We call it the one-ten-one rule. Take that first minute to orient yourself, catch your breath, figure out where you’re at and realize that you’re not in that much trouble at this point.

“Then we have about ten minutes of active rescue, self-rescue. So what you’re going to do is you’re going to reach out on the ice the best you can where you fell in from. Don’t try to go to a new location. Wherever you were on safe ice, go back to that point,” he explains.

The next step is to get your arms up onto the ice and start to pull while kicking as hard as you can. If you can’t get yourself out of the ice, call for help.

He points out hypothermia can set in quickly, but you do still have about an hour before you’re in serious danger.

If you see someone fall in, call 9-1-1.

If you decide to help before the professionals arrive, don’t step onto the ice. Look for something you can throw to the person, like a long branch or a rope, if you happen to have one, and help pull them out.

The fire department also has a number of boats it can use to get to a rescue scene quickly.

Firefighters will be training at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club again on Jan. 6, 8 and 10th.