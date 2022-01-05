2021 was Kelowna's driest year on record

Photo: Grant D. Stovel

2021 was the driest year on record for Kelowna.

"The year as a whole was very interesting for the Okanagan," said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist on Tuesday.

"We had loss of life during that big heat event in June and July. A disaster on the Coquihalla and other highways from the flooding on the coast. We had the really hot and dry there in the summer and the really wet and cold here at the end," Lundquist said.

He explained Kelowna saw just 206 mm of precipitation last year, something he regarded at "very, very dry." The community gets about 380 mm of precipitation in an average year.

That resulted in "exceptional drought" rating issued for the community during the summer and fall.

"For the year as a whole, it was 1.6 degrees warmer than average in Kelowna. When you look at a whole year, that is a lot," Lundquist said, adding the year was the third-warmest on record with temperatures peaking at 45.7 C during the "heat dome."

Vernon recorded its fourth-warmest year ever at 1.5 degrees above normal. Things were closer to average in Penticton and Kamloops, which were 0.6 degrees and 0.4 degrees warmer than average, respectively.

With the exception of Kelowna, yearly precipitation across the Thompson-Okanagan was near or slightly more wet than average.

Looking at December specifically, temperatures for the month were chilly. Vernon and Penticton were about three degrees colder than normal while Kelowna and Kamloops were four degree colder than normal.