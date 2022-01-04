Snowboarder who died riding Big White backcountry identified

Photo: GoFundMe

The identity of a snowboarder who died while riding near Big White last week has been identified as Kelowna resident Ryan Fletcher.

Fletcher went missing on December 26 after riding in the Big White backcountry. That evening a missing person report was filed after Fletcher never returned.

On the morning of December 27, his body was found by search and rescue.

Friends of Fletcher have started a GoFundMe in his memory with funds going to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

"On December 26th 2021, our world lost an amazing man. Ryan took one last run on Biggie and our world became a darker place," the GoFundMe says.

"Ryan Fletcher grew up in Kelowna and was proud to call the Okanagan his home. Ryan lived for adventure and fun and he was known for his easy laid-back attitude and warm laugh. Ryan loved outdoor adventure, his numerous hobbies included surfing, snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking, boating, and wake surfing."

According to the fundraiser, the 42-year-old was a Big White season pass holder since the 80s.

"He wasn’t afraid to face the wild and enjoyed many heli-skiing and cat skiing trips with friends over the years. Mountain biking also became a passion of Ryan’s which he shared riding with the love of his life, Grace."

"Ryan leaves behind his partner and love Grace, his mother Donna, his sister Michelle, and niece Mikaela, and many friends. Ryan was easy to love and won’t ever be forgotten," the GoFundMe said.

Friends have also taken to social media to share their love.

"You loved me without judgement. You were my safe place. You were a true friend to me. May you fly with the angels now. The world has lost a legend. Forever In our hearts RIP Ryan," a post said.

The GoFundMe has a $40,000 goal. To date, over $5,000 has been raised.