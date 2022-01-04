Central Okanagan home values climb over 30%: BC Assessment

Photo: Colin Dacre

The typical assessed value of a single family home across the Central Okanagan has soared well above $800,000.

Figures released Tuesday by BC Assessment show the highest median value for a single family home is in Lake Country at $886,000, an increase of 32 per cent.

Assessed values in Lake Country are second only to the $1.14 million figure in Sun Peaks for communities within the Thompson-Okanagan region.

All figures reflect assessments as of July 1.

The assessed value in the other three Central Okanagan communities also broke through the $800,000 barrier including Kelowna ($869,000- +34%), West Kelowna ($856,000 - +34%) and Peachland ($820,000-+39%).

The 2022 assessment increase is a far cry from 2021, which showed modest increases of between three and seven per cent across the board.

Okanagan area deputy assessor Tracy Wall says the robust market in 2021 is reflective in soaring assessment values across the entire region.

"Sadly, we recognize that some Okanagan homeowners have been impacted by wildfires and flooding, and they are encouraged to contact BC Assessment to discuss the damage to their property."

While assessments skyrocketed, BC Assessment officials stressed it does not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in property taxes.

Property owners who have questions or concerns about their 2022 assessment are asked to contact BC Assessment as soon as possible.

Those impacted by wildfires, floods or mudslides are asked to call 1-866-825-8322 in order to make sure your property is valued correctly.

Each year, municipalities collect fees directly payable to BC Assessment for their service. In 2020, the City of Kelowna collected more than $2.2 million on behalf of the assessment authority.