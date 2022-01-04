185921
Kelowna  

Spruce Credit Union merges with Interior Savings Credit Union

Credit union merger official

Interior Savings Credit Union has officially grown by two branches.

The merger of ISCU and Spruce Credit Union became official on Tuesday, after 99% of Spruce members voted in favour of the move in November. Spruce’s two Prince George locations will soon be rebranded with Interior Savings Credit Union signage.

“We are really excited to be joining with Interior Savings, a credit union that shares our commitment to maintaining the human connection in banking and helping to build a stronger community,” Spruce Credit Union CEO Ken Dickson said in a press release.

“With the scale to handle increasing competition, regulation and technological advancements, Interior Savings will help us carry on our founding members’ legacy while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our members and community.”

The merger increases the number of ISCU branches to 23, its members to more than 77,000 and its employee total to more than 500. The newly formed credit union boasts approximately $3.75 billion in assets.

“We are pleased to welcome Spruce members and employees to Interior Savings,” Interior Savings’ CEO Kathy Conway said. “This merger is about bringing together the best of both our credit unions, and we really look forward to becoming a part of the Prince George community.”

