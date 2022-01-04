More snowfall coming to the Okanagan this week

Madison Erhardt

Don't put away your shovels just yet.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan will see significant snowfall this week.

"This typically happens when we try to warm things up and we have cold air sitting over top of us, we manage to produce some snow. We will probably see light snow today and into the overnight," said meteorologist Brian Proctor.

Proctor anticipates about two to four centimetres will fall on Tuesday night in the valley bottom with a few more centimes in the higher elevation areas.

"It is Wednesday night into Thursday, as we start to warm things up, that we start to see a better potential for snow coming in," Procter said, explaining the majority of the snow will fall Thursday morning tapering off in the afternoon.

"It does look like we will see 10 to 15 centimetres right now for the model indications for Thursday. Our meteorologists at the storm prediction centre are going to be looking to make a determination on what they want to do in terms of putting out potential warnings or watches as the day progresses," Proctor said.

In Kamloops, the same storm is expected to drop five centimetres on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will hover around - 5 C in the Kelowna area for most of the week.