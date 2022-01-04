Valley Medical Lab closed due to flooding

Photo: Contributed

The Valley Medical Laboratory at Capri Mall has been forced to close due to flooding.

"There's water coming in. We're flooded, water coming in from above," says Kara Kirkwood with Valley Medical Laboratories.

Kirkwood says all appointments for the foreseeable future have been shifted to the downtown location on Leon Ave.

The lab is located near the bowling alley at Capri Mall.

Castanet has reached out to Capri Mall management for more information on any other stores that may have been impacted by the flooding.