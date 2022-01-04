185921
186018
Kelowna  

Valley Medical Lab closed due to flooding

Lab closed due to flooding

- | Story: 356023

The Valley Medical Laboratory at Capri Mall has been forced to close due to flooding.

"There's water coming in. We're flooded, water coming in from above," says Kara Kirkwood with Valley Medical Laboratories.

Kirkwood says all appointments for the foreseeable future have been shifted to the downtown location on Leon Ave.

The lab is located near the bowling alley at Capri Mall.

Castanet has reached out to Capri Mall management for more information on any other stores that may have been impacted by the flooding.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
179738


185189


Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$749,900
more details


185442


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Reese
Reese Kelowna SPCA >


185188


185150


Tuesday Meme Dump- January 4, 2021

Galleries
Random funny memes for your Tuesday morning.
Tuesday Meme Dump- January 4, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Using a tree branch as a tooth pick
Must Watch
Watch this giant Baby Lion destroy a tree branch for fun.
Nirvana’s Nevermind artwork lawsuit dismissed
Showbiz
Spencer Elden’s lawsuit against Nirvana has been dismissed.
Red light, green light!
Must Watch
Is the video glitching? No, these kindergarteners are just...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
186624