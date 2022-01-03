Burst pipe prompts evacuation order at long-term care home

Photo: Contributed

A burst water main pipe has prompted an evacuation at the AgeCare Brandt’s Creek Mews long-term care home in Kelowna.

A staff member at the facility tells castanet a pipe had burst just after 6 p.m. flooding the second and ground floor of the building.

All residents and staff are currently evacuating.

Staff members are currently calling all family members to pick up their loved ones.

"We are calling all families asking them to come and pick up their family member. They will have to spend the night with them," a staff member said.

At this time it is unknown how long residents and staff will have to remain evacuated.