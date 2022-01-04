Restoration companies in full gear after extreme cold leads to burst water pipes

Cindy White

It’s a sight we’ve been seeing a lot lately.

Homes and businesses filled with water after a pipe burst because of the cold weather.

When most of us were relaxing and enjoying quiet time with friends and family over the holidays, restoration companies have been going full tilt.

They’ve been dealing with a flood of calls from homeowners and businesses impacted by frozen and ruptured water lines.

So, how can you prevent it from happening to you?

“One of the things that you can do is you can go outside and have a look around your home and area around your hose-bib spigot. Make sure there’s no holes in the wall or cracks where air can actually get in there because that’s an area where the pipe actually goes from the outside of your home to the inside of your home,” said Ken Malcolm, President of Total Restoration Services Inc.

If there are gaps, add insulation. Another area Malcolm recommends to check is under the kitchen sink. “Sometimes under kitchen sinks, we see in older homes the insulation is very poor in-behind and you have a lot of water lines underneath there. So, you can go underneath there and feel for air flow, if there’s cold air coming in.”

If you do spring a leak, act quickly.

“Turn your water off, first thing, turn your water off. And that’s another thing, is your water shutoff. You need to know that, because 10 minutes or 15 minutes of looking for a water line when it’s broken can add gallons, sometimes hundreds of gallons of water into your home,” explains Malcolm.

Jay Rhode with WINMAR Property Restoration Specialists says it’s been non-stop in the past year, especially since the floods that impacted many parts of southern B.C. in November.

He says their crews have been running at max capacity just to keep up with all the demand.

Even though restoration companies have been extremely busy in recent months, helping with the cleanup in Merritt and Princeton, and now dealing with the uptick in calls due to the cold weather, Malcolm and Rhode say they do their best to get to you as quickly as possible to prevent further damage.