Traffic was at standstill on Highway 33 between Big White and Kelowna

Traffic moving after crash

UPDATE: 6:43 p.m.

Traffic is reportedly moving again in both directions.

ORIGINAL: 5 p.m.

Traffic is backed up on Highway 33 between Kelowna and Big White.

A woman called Castanet to report a long line of traffic and said it was barely moving. She was stuck at Joe Rich, trying to get back into the city.

Another reader sent us a picture of a truck that appears to have crashed into the ditch near Three Forks Road. He said a tow truck was on the scene trying to pull out the pickup that had a flatbed and snowmobile on the back.

Crews on the scene told him the snowmobile and truck were twisted together.

Traffic has been stopped since shortly after 4 p.m.

