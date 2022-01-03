185921
Kelowna  

A lineup of about 75 people has formed at a COVID testing site on Ethel Street

Long lines at testing site

A Kelowna resident says she has had to wait outside in the cold for close to an hour to get her COVID-19 test done.

Joleen tells Castanet she booked an appointment for 2 p.m. (Monday) at the testing facility on Ethel Street but had to wait in a lineup of about 75 people.

"I can't breathe and had to walk in snow. There is no parking. My daughter has COVID and now I have symptoms and need testing. The security is saying that everyone who has an appointment to stand in line and wait your turn."

Joleen says she is frustrated because she had no warning that she would have to wait in the cold and was not prepared.

"It has been hard. I could not get close parking and just trudging in the snow I had to take a couple of breaks because I couldn't breath. It has not been easy at all. It was easy enough to go online and book, but nowhere online did it tell you to prepare for this. I came at my scheduled time figuring there may be a few people here, but to be in something like this and to be sick is just ridiculous."

The lineup starts at the building and runs all the way out to the sidewalk.

Kelowna resident Kaitie Widmann tells Castanet she left the testing site on Ethel and went to one in West Kelowna due to the long line.

"I went to the West Kelowna testing location and was handed a rapid test immediately. This was after I left the Kelowna site after 25 minutes of waiting and the line not moving," she said in an email.

This is a developing story and Castanet has reached out to Interior Health regarding the long wait times and is awaiting a response.

