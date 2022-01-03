Burst pipe sends water pouring into One Water Street

Cindy White

Residents of One Water Street were forced to evacuate the building briefly Monday.

A burst water pipe set off the alarms in the condo tower.

One witness sent us pictures showing water pouring down onto the floor.

He said the foyer was flooded and the fire department was called to help turn off the water main.

Clean up was well underway by early Monday afternoon.

The extreme cold at the end of December caused a lot of frozen pipes. Castanet received several calls and emails about no heat or hot water at some apartment buildings and burst pipes and flooding at a number of businesses.

As the weather warms, previously undetected breaks in lines can start to thaw and cause water to come gushing out.