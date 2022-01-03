Kelowna business owner praises good Samaritan who worked to save the life of a homeless man in freezing temperatures

Photo: Colleen Woelders Justin Radis outside Kelowna Hair Design

Colleen Woelders calls it pretty incredible.

She contacted Castanet to praise a young man who stopped to help save the life of a homeless man who was found frozen outside her business.

It happened at Kelowna Hair Design, at 1525 Gordon Drive, on the morning of Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

“There was a man. He was found frozen to the ground outside my hair salon, and this young man, who is a medic in town, completely saved his life,” said Woelders.

She wants the rescuer to get some recognition, “He was an angel to stay out there for the many hours trying to thaw this man off because he was frozen to the ground. Once the ambulance came, they took him to the hospital. We were all very afraid that he was not alive. Justin Radis, you are my hero.”

Radis also stayed to shovel the snow away from the front of her shop.

Woelders wanted him to get the recognition he deserves for going the extra mile to check on the welfare of people living on the streets of Kelowna.

Last week, a homeless man was found dead in the 1400-block of Pandosy Street, near the Queensway Bus Loop.