Famous dog recovered after 5 weeks on the run in Kelowna

Castanet Staff - | Story: 355934

After five weeks on the run, a dog made famous by Korean television has been reunited with its owners in Kelowna.

Milla, a Jindo mix, was trapped in Kelowna with the help of K9 Recovery Services on Sunday after escaping on Nov. 28, 2021. Mila went missing when she bolted from her owners while on a walk just two weeks after arriving in Kelowna.

Milla was rescued from a desert island in Korea back in June. Her rescue was recorded by Korean TV network SBS TV and has over 1.2 million views.

"She flew to Vancouver on the 12th of November and then she was here for two weeks and she escaped on the 28th of November,” said Milla’s owner Brian.

K9 Recovery Services arrived in Kelowna on December 19 and stayed on-site throughout the holiday season trying to bait Milla into an enclosure. A GoFundMe was launched to help pay for the experts.

On Sunday, Milla was successfully trapped in the area between McCurdy and Leathead Roads.

"We had a number of early sightings where she was crossing the highway Scandia and Kelowna Hyundai but then settled into an area in from the highway somewhat close to McCurdy Corner," said Brian

“Thank you to everyone who helped find and rescue Milla including Paws It Forward, Angels Animal Rescue, the owners of the property she was hiding out at and local volunteers,” said Brian.

“Very happy to have her back at home safe with no injuries.”

He said they will be taking her to the vet for a full checkup, but she appears to be in good health.

"We had eyes/ trail cam footage of her so we knew that she was eating. It just took longer than anticipated to get her to go into the trap. As she was trapped before in Korea she was cautious to go in again."

