Burst water pipe floods karate academy in Rutland

Cindy White

The Rutland community has rallied to support the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy after a burst water pipe flooded the building on Dec. 29, 2021.

“It’s just dumbfounding,” said academy founder Rodney Hobson.

He said he got the call early in the morning from RCMP who told him that water was pouring out of the building at 239 Rutland Road.

“I went down there and apparently the water main had broke, and there was about 3 or 4 inches of water across our whole karate academy," Hobson said.

“I went into the water room, because the RCMP didn’t have the key, and the water was just spouting everywhere. So I reached in and shut off the main water shutoff, but the break was prior to that, so it just kept spewing everywhere. So the RCMP called the city. They came and had to find the main water shutoff to the entire building from the road,” explained Hobson.

The water poured onto the parking lot and the road and then froze into a sheet of ice.

He’s astounded and humbled by the way the community has come forward to offer help.

“Luckily for us, we have an extremely strong community. We sent the notice out on Facebook and Instagram that we needed a little bit of help and we had 20 people show up within the hour. They helped us go through all the material, get everything up off the floor, dry everything out best as we could. We spent about three hours there with those 20 people and it made a big difference.”

He said the restoration company, WINMAR, has been great, and it looks like they’ll be able to use half of the academy while the floors are being replaced, and then move over to the other side so the final half can be fixed.

Insurance should cover most of the costs, but there are some other logistical issues that they will likely have to pay out of their own pockets, so a Go Fund Me has been started by one of the head instructors at the academy.

Hobson said some of the other aspects of the business won’t be able to operate out of the building for the time being and they will have to lease additional space.

The Rodney Hobson Karate Academy has been operating in Rutland since 2002, and in the current building since 2011. Hobson points out they are a vital service to the community, providing after school care for many children.

They currently have about 150 athletes, from beginners to elite athletes who compete on the national stage.