Kelowna resident writes Happy New Year message in the snow

Photo: Gord Mallett

One Kelowna resident said goodbye to 2021 with a “Happy New Year” message to everyone passing on Springfield Road.

A resident of the condo building at 1967 Underhill Street spent Friday walking out a giant message in the snow, wishing Kelowna a happy new year.

The impressive, and no-doubt time consuming work can be seen by those with a higher vantage point.

With a bit of new snow falling on Kelowna Saturday morning, here's hoping the message doesn't get covered up too quickly.