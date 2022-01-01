The Interior's first baby of 2022 came at 2:11 a.m. at KGH

Photo: Interior Health Grey Ron Allison was born at 2:11 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital.

The Interior's first baby of 2022 was born at Kelowna General Hospital overnight.

Grey Ron Allison was born at 2:11 a.m. and weighed six pounds, 13 ounces.

He wasn't the first baby born in B.C. though. The first baby of the new year in the province was born at 12:04 a.m. at Victoria General Hospital, weighing six pounds, six ounces.

According to odds released by the BC Lottery Corporation last week, there were 8/1 odds the first baby of the year would be born in Victoria.