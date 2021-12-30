Icy conditions are preventing collection of recycling, food scraps and garbage

Photo: WM

Waste Management of Canada is reminding businesses and property managers to clear ice and snow to allow for collection of recycling, food scraps and garbage.

Do you own or manage a business? Are you the property manager for a condo or apartment complex?

If so, one of the most important tasks this winter, especially with the current s­evere weather, is to clear the path to ensure reliable collection of recycling, food scraps or garbage, says WM.

“We know businesses and multi-family communities are counting on reliable service, and WM drivers are trained to anticipate all kinds of weather conditions,” said WM Operations Director Matt Paden.

“The problem comes when snow and ice block access to containers.”

“No one wants overflowing containers this time of year,” Paden said. “Unfortunately, snow and ice can make it impossible for WM drivers to provide service. To ensure regular collection, we’re asking businesses and property managers to keep areas clear and safe.”

