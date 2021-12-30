Central Okagan Public Schools respond to delayed back-to-school

Photo: Contributed

In response to growing case counts related to the Omicron variant, the Provincial Government announced a delayed return to classroom instruction for all K-12 students in British Columbia, until January 10, 2022.

In a press release Thursday, Central Okanagan Public schools said they remain committed to providing a safe and caring environment for all students and staff.

"We have been planning and principals are prepared for next week to go over the safety plans and look at continuity of learning options beyond the other ones we already have in place," said Superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

He was asked whether the school division has enough substitute teachers to fill the void if large numbers of staff call in sick.

"There are days where we are short now and we move to other staff who are certified teachers. I have been in classrooms when we are extremely short. We will do everything we can do keep schools open. There is a worry we will have functional closures if we have a high number of staff who are ill. That is a concern we are planning for," said Kaardal.

The school district says they will follow additional safety measures for schools announced by the province, which include:

• Strategies that prevent crowding during class transition times

• Hold school gatherings and events (e.g., assemblies, etc.) virtually; if they must be in-person,

limit the number of people to no more than 50% operating capacity

• Hold staff-only gatherings (e.g., meetings, professional development activities) virtually where

possible

• Limit visitors to those who are supporting activities that directly benefit student learning and

wellbeing (e.g., teacher candidates, immunizers, meal program volunteers, etc.)

• Pause extracurricular sports tournaments

District staff will return to school on January 4 – 7 as scheduled, to prepare for the implementation of the enhanced safety measures.

"During this period, school bus transportation services will continue to operate, and our schools will be available to provide care and programming for K-12 students with additional support needs and students under 12 years of age who are children of parents employed in the essential service roles," The release said.



"If you have students that qualify for the early return on January 4 and plan to send them to their

school next week, please complete the following form by January 2, 2022 for planning purposes."

During the planning time, Central Okanagan Public Schools staff will continue to work with public health officials to assess the impact of the Omicron variant on education and develop plans to remain adaptive and communicative.

"We encourage anyone eligible for vaccination to use the opportunity of the delayed start to do so, as it remains the best protection against severe outcomes from COVID-19," the release added.