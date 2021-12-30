Lake Country residents curious about blinking lights at HS Grenda school

Contributed

Flashing lights over the holiday season are fairly common, but these ones aren’t your typical Christmas cheer.

Residents of Lake Country noticed the lights blinking on and off at the new H.S. Grenda Middle School at the corner of Bottom Wood Lake Rd. and Konschuh Rd. for the past three days.

Jordan Stadnicki sent Castanet video of the lights on the front of the building and in the parking lot repeatedly flashing and lighting up the Lake Country Lodge and Care Community across the street.

He lives up the hill from the school and noticed the strange sight earlier this week.

Stadnicki left messages with the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) but hadn’t heard back about what was causing the lights to flash. A staff member at the seniors lodge said she noticed the pulsing when she drove into work on Thursday morning.

SD 23 Superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal Told Castanet he alerted the operations department and by late Thursday afternoon they had fixed the problem.

He didn’t know the cause but suspected it could be related to a power outage in Lake Country a few days ago.