Toss your Christmas tree in your backyard when it’s done in the house says Nature Conservancy of Canada

Photo: Nature Conservancy of Canada

When the decorations have come down, and you’re ready to get rid of your not-so-fresh-cut Christmas tree, the Nature Conservancy of Canada has a suggestion.

Instead of dropping it off somewhere to be recycled, why not put it in your own backyard?

The nature conservancy says native tree species are a haven for wildlife, even if they’ve been chopped down. You can either prop it up against a fence or another tree, or toss it in your garden.

“Evergreens offer a safe place for birds to rest,” says Samantha Knight, national conservation science manager. "Another benefit is that if you leave the tree in your garden over the summer, it will continue to provide habitat for wildlife and improve your soil as it decomposes.”

In the spring you can cut the tree branches off the trunk and lay them where flowers are starting to emerge. Knight says the branches and trunk can provide habitat, shelter wildflowers, hold moisture and help build the soil, in essence, duplicating what would happen in a forest when a tree dies.

The decomposing wood will attract toads and pollinators, like carpenter bees.

“Many of our Christmas trees, particularly spruce and balsam fire, have very low rot resistance and break down quickly when exposed to the elements,” explains Knight. “The more contact the cut branches and trunk have with the ground, the quicker it will decompose. Drilling holes in the trunk will speed up that process.”

The Nature Conservancy of Canada points out our backyards are ecosystems and leaving out our Christmas tree can help improve our understanding of its life cycle and its impact on biodiversity.