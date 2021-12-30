Snow to end for a few days, but will likely return for New Year

Photo: Cindy White

It’s been a tough slog shovelling driveways, bundling up from the extreme cold and driving in snowy and slippery conditions in the region over the latter half of December.

“We’ve been in this cold, winter pattern with some quite cold temperatures, but also snowfall as well through the month," said Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist for Environment Canada.

"And [in the] last several days obviously, we’ve seen some snow in the Thompson-Okanagan. Not seeing heavy amounts of snow in the valleys, but still enough to keep you shovelling those driveways."

He says the Thompson-Okanagan will get a reprieve from the unusually cold and snowy weather for the next day or two before it returns for the start of the new year.

“We are going to have a bit of a break from the snow over the next couple of days, into the weekend," Sekhon said.

"Around New Year’s, we’re going to have a chance of flurries, and especially as we get into Sunday, there’s a system moving through that might give a few centimetres of snow in the Okanagan and Thompson area. In general, we’re going to continue with this cooler pattern with the possibility of snow still coming.”

For New Year’s Eve in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, the forecast calls for cloudy periods and a low of -15 C. In Kamloops, it will be cloudy with a low of -17 C.

Cold temperature records were set in a number of communities last weekend including in Summerland, where it dipped to -19.5 C on Boxing Day, beating the old mark of -17.8 C.

Snowfall in Penticton so far this month has been double the average at 43 centimetres. The normal for December is 21 cm.

In Kamloops, it was up to 22 cm, which is the average for the month, but a few days of data still hasn't been collected.

Environment Canada doesn’t have monthly snowfall amounts for Kelowna or Vernon yet.

Sekhon says temperatures into the new year will creep closer to average, but will still be cooler than normal.

The forecast high for Kelowna is -6 C on Sunday. The average high for the start of the year is -2 C with an overnight low of -8 C.

Most weather warnings have ended in B.C., but there are still Arctic outflow advisories and winter storm watches for the Fraser Valley, Central Coast and North Coast, and an extreme cold warning for Yoho and Kootenay national parks.