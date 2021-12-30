Kelowna Polar Bear Dip turns virtual due to Omicron

Photo: File photo

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has claimed another victim.

With surging case counts in the province, the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) has made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person portion of the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna.

“We pushed it to the last minute, but especially with the numbers that came out yesterday, it just really wasn’t the smart thing to do," said Russ Cogan with CRIS.

Instead, it will go ahead as a virtual event.

Dippers can participate by registering and donating on the CRIS Trellis page. Then, take a video of yourself going for a quick plunge in the lake, climbing into a cold bath tub, jumping into a snowbank, or get creative with how you do your dip.

Cogan says going virtual does open it up to a wider demographic.

“If I have a friend on the other side of the country, if they want to participate, now they can," said Cogan. "So that’s a little bit of a silver lining. And it’s also nice that it’s not just a dip now, so if someone really didn’t want to do that but they wanted to go jump in a snow bank or do something else fun in cold and still support, that they can modify their video that way too."

Videos can be submitted for a chance at prizes through Facebook or Instagram and should be tagged with @crisadaptiveadventures and #CRISPolarBearDip. Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 9, 2022.

It’s the second year in a row CRIS has had to put off the popular group event at Tugboat Beach. The last time people gathered together for the Polar Bear Dip in Okanagan Lake was January 1, 2020.

The goal of the event is to raise $50,000 for the programs offered through the organization. CRIS Adaptive Adventures offers fully accessible guided programs in both drop in and multi-week progressive formats to people who wouldn’t otherwise get to participate in outdoor recreation and sport.

The non-profit celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.