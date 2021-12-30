Fire crews extinguished a shed fire in Kelowna's North End overnight

Photo: File photo

A shed was engulfed in flames in Kelowna's North End overnight, but no one was injured in the fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue at about 1 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of a shed fire in an alleyway.

Platoon Captain Tim Light said the 20x20-foot shed was “fully involved” upon their arrival.

Firefighters initially hit the blaze from the outside, before entering the shed to fully extinguish the fire.

Light says a full investigation of the fire will be conducted Thursday, but it's not believed to be suspicious.

Fifteen firefighters worked to control the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any surrounding buildings.