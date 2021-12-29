New apartment development proposed near Orchard Park mall

Photo: City of Kelowna

A 187-unit rental apartment development is being proposed just south of Orchard Park mall.

The project by Traine Construction is planned for 2175 Benvoulin Court on a 3.31 acre lot, according to a proposal sent to the City of Kelowna.

The development would see two five-storey buildings on top of a single level of underground parking. In all, the development will include 240 parking stalls.

“The proposed unit mix includes studio, one- and two-bedroom units, in addition to three-bedroom units offering attainable housing options for families in the challenging Kelowna rental market,” said the developer’s proposal.

The project will need a minor development permit variance for height and rezoning of the now-vacant lot.

The project has just been submitted to the city and has not yet come before council.