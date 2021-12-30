185464
Kelowna  

Demand for food bank hampers expected to rise in early 2022

Food demand rising

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank gave out more than 2,500 hampers to families and individuals in need this Christmas season, but demand continues to rise.

"In January-February, let's be honest, donations go down, food drives go down," and CEO Trevor Moss said he already had 1,600 clients signed up for January.

He expects the number to grow in the coming weeks as people realize they may have overextended their finances through the holidays and can't make ends meet.

"Unfortunately, the overextension and then the pressure financially, we can always see this in January and February. Comparing last year and this year, the numbers will probably stay just as high," he adds.

Demand for food hampers this holiday season was up 34 per cent from 2020 levels.

Food donations are greatly appreciated. Cash donations go even further because every dollar given can be converted into $3 of food.

"So, that really helps us immensely when people are doing that. Especially in January, February, March when our food drives are lower. Then we can sustain and be able to meet the need that is still pressing throughout the year."

There are several different ways to donate and programs you can support at the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

If you want to help in another way, Moss said the food bank will likely need more volunteers in the new year. Find out more and register as a volunteer here.

According to Food Banks Canada's Hunger Count 2021 report, visits to food banks rose 20.3 per cent between 2019 and 2021. Thirty-three per cent of clients are children, 17 per cent are single-parent households and 8.7 per cent are seniors.

