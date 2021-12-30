Local underprivileged kids received bikes this Christmas

Photo: Elevation Outdoors

Dozens of Kelowna families' holiday seasons were made a little brighter this year thanks to a new initiative that put 50 bicycles in the hands of those in need.

The “Bike for All” program was a collaboration between several local organizations, including Elevation Outdoors, Smith Creek Cycles, Brain Trust Canada and Bikeways Quality Used Bikes.

After putting out a call to the public in the fall for “gently used bikes,” members of the community donated 30 bikes. Bikeways, a Kelowna used bike shop, donated another 20 to the cause, which meant all applicants to the program received a bike.

The bikes were donated to children, and some adults, from a number of local families, many of whom have recently arrived in Canada from places as far as Brazil, Mexico, Albania and Iran.

“The freedom that a bicycle can bring to a kid’s life is such an amazing gift to help provide to our community,” said Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors.

“Whether it is going to school or riding around spending time with friends sharing experiences and building memories a bike is something we believe all kids should have. When Brian [McClelland] at Smith Creek Cycle suggested this program we were more than happy to jump on board and get this initiative going at a time when many families can use some extra help.”

Brain Trust Canada donated $4,000 worth of helmets as well. Those who received the bikes ranged in age from 2.5 to 17, along with a few adults who will use the bikes to get to and from work. One recipient said the donated bike would mean they wouldn't have to choose between food and a gift for their child over the holidays.

“This is a time of year that many families struggle, and to help parents provide a great gift for their children that will help keep them be active and outdoors and hopefully create a lifetime passion for biking is one of the best gifts we can give,” said Brain McClelland, owner of Smith Creek Cycle.

For 14 years, Elevation Outdoors has introduced a variety of sports and activities to young people in the Okanagan, who otherwise may not have been able to.